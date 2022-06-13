LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and very hot, with a few pop up storms possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 101°. Winds S 22-28 MPH.

Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit less hot, pop up storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 98°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

It’s going to be another hot day for this Monday, but we’re already making some slow improvement over the record setting heat we saw on Sunday.

After a warm start this morning, we’re expected to warm up quickly once again this afternoon to highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, with 101° expected for our high temperature in Lubbock. Winds will be strong out of the south at 22 to 28 mph, which could lead to a bit of dusty haze in the sky. It’s definitely better than the 107 degree high we had yesterday, but still quite hot outside.

A few isolated storms may try to form this afternoon as we hit peak heating, especially focused near the TX/NM state line. These storms will be extremely high up in the atmosphere with over a mile of dry air between them and the surface, so most of the rain that falls will evaporate above the ground. The outflow winds from these storms could be quite strong and might even reach low-end severe limits with gusts up to 60mph possible. Some small haboobs will be possible from these outflows, but unfortunately little accumulating rainfall is expected.

Tomorrow, we will see very similar weather, though it will be slightly cooler once again, with a high expected at 98 degrees. The upper level high that gave us the extreme heat this weekend will be well to the east over the next week, and that should allow our temperatures to continue on a downward trend into the middle and late week. Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal averages by Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s, and storm chances will be quite low all week but a few isolated storms will be possible most afternoons this week.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney