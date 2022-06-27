LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A pleasant day, some showers later on mainly west. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cool with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 65°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: On and off showers possible through the day. High of 85°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Cooler weather is here to bring us a very nice and comfortable start to this work week!

Monday should be mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies and light northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. That wind will have a continued cooling effect, with high temperatures this afternoon only expected to reach the low to mid 80s! Today will be mostly dry, and therefore will be a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the nice weather! Rain chances during daylight hours will be slim to none, but there could be a few showers especially out to the west.

Scattered showers will become a bit more numerous tonight, and we could see off and on rain through the night. Chances will be fairly low around 20%, but there will at least be some rain activity in the area. Lows will dip to the low to mid 60s, a bit below normal for this time of the year.

Tomorrow will be another comfortable day with highs in the mid 80s once again, and rain chances will remain around 20% for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The overnight rain will persist for a little while in the morning, then there will be a break around midday before a bit more rain development may occur during the afternoon. There are not many clearly defined features to focus storm activity, so rain chances will be held fairly low area-wide.

Rain could linger a bit on Wednesday, but we should mostly be done with rain by midweek, and temperatures will rise into the 90s for the end of the week. A tropical system that may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week will likely not have any direct influence on our weather, but it will indirectly help to keep upper level high pressure from developing overhead, and that will keep us from seeing extreme heat later this week. That may also send a bit of extra moisture our way, which could see a return of rain chances by the weekend.

Jack Maney