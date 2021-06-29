KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: June 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update.

Today: Scattered showers and storms. High of 77°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low of 66°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Is it really the end of June? Today’s forecast sure doesn’t look like it! Today we will continue the trend from the last several days and stay cool. High temperatures across the region will stay in the mid to upper 70s across the region, with a northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are again possible this afternoon. Morning rain should subside a bit in the Lubbock metro through the lunch hour, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine to heat the surface and give us that extra little kick of instability we need to get more showers and storms going. Widely scattered storms are expected this afternoon, and while not everyone will wind up with rain, those that do could pick up a quick half-inch to inch of rain over the course of 30 minutes to an hour. Rainfall rates with these storms will be quite high, as the atmosphere is very tropical in nature and moisture more like what could be expected in coastal regions, very unusual for West Texas.

As we go forward, we can anticipate a bit of a warming trend. The upper level trough that has been hanging around for the last few days will begin shifting further to the east, which will remove some of the support for the daily showers we’ve seen the last few days. We can still anticipate scattered storms on Wednesday, but Thursday looks mostly dry. The rest of the week looks like highs in the 80s, but the real heat should hold off for at least the next seven days. More rain appears likely this weekend as another weak cool front rolls in and interacts with the rich moisture we have in place.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 29th, 2021

Enjoy the break from the heat, everyone!

-Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx