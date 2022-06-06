LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Hotter to the south, cooler to the north, but still quite toasty. High of 96°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Low of 68°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms to the north late in the day. High of 95°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

It’s going to be a hot, mostly dry week for the South Plains, but there is just a little bit of hope for rain showing up in the forecast!

No such luck today, as we will keep things completely dry today with mostly clear skies. Hot high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep things pretty calm, but it will be just a little cooler than yesterday as we do have a weak cold front in the area. This front is outflow from a complex of storms in Oklahoma and Kansas overnight, and it will bring a cooler day especially to northern parts of our area, with lower 90s from Childress to Friona. Triple digit heat will once again build for areas to the south, while Lubbock will be somewhere in between in the mid to upper 90s. Still pretty toasty outside, but some overall improvement.

Tonight, a wave of storms will pass well to our north and have basically no chance of making it to our area, but they will provide another reinforcing push of cooler air, which will help to cool things down a bit more for Tuesday. Highs will trend downward by another degree or two, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 in Lubbock for tomorrow, once again cooler to the north and warmer to the south.

Another round of storms will generate off the Raton Mesa and move to the south and east, and this time they will be far enough to the south to potentially scrape northern portions of the KLBK viewing area late tomorrow night or early Wednesday morning. Rain chances look low, but areas from Friona to Childress have at least a chance to see some storms.

We’ll see this process of storms in the mountains blowing to the southeast all through the week, with another nocturnal complex of storms looking possible Wednesday and another one on Thursday. This activity will be concentrated in the Panhandle, but chances will be there for them to scrape our area each night, and so our hope of rain is not totally quashed for the week.

The upper level high will build and strengthen into the weekend, and that will shut off the rain chances by Friday. Hot, dry weather is expected for the weekend, and we may be seeing our full transition to our typical summer pattern begin.

Jack Maney