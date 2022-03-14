LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A cold front brings strong winds and cooler temperatures, with isolated showers possible around midday. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 62°. Winds NW 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Winds come down and skies clear. Low of 30°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light, variable winds. Clear skies. Mild temperatures. An absolute gem of a day! High of 70°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

We’re continuing the transition toward Spring, but today we’ll take a step back as a cold front pushes into the South Plains!

An upper level storm system is passing to our north, dragging the cold front to the south. This system is not coupled with an arctic air mass, so the front it is bringing will not drop our temperatures by all that much this afternoon. The main impact from this front today will be the winds, with sustained speeds around 25 to 30 mph. A bit of dusty haze around the horizon will be possible as gusts reach up to around 40 mph especially around noon. Highs will be slightly below our normals, at 62 degrees in Lubbock.

A few light showers will be possible as the passing disturbance finds a little bit of moisture in the air, with weak instability expected to develop high above the ground. A wave of scattered light showers is expected to slide southeast from New Mexico through the late morning and early afternoon, and there is a slight chance of those making it to the Lubbock area! However, given the light and widely scattered nature of this activity, I will be keeping our chance of measurable rainfall very low at just 10%, though a few sprinkles aren’t totally improbable. Better rain chances will be found further west near the TX/NM border, up to about 20% coverage.

The cool air will settle in overnight, with winds coming down and temperatures falling a bit cooler than this morning’s lows, Lubbock’s low around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow might just max out our weather quality index! Light winds, clear skies, and temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s! Absolute perfection might be possible, and I am going to go ahead and issue a Go Outside Advisory for Tuesday!

Extended Forecast:

An upper level ridge of high pressure will move overhead midweek, bringing warming conditions to the south plains. This will work in tandem with a warming effect from southwest surface winds to give us our first 80 degree day of the year on Wednesday!

Another storm system will bring another non-arctic front on Thursday, with windy and cooler conditions late in the week. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may come out of this system, but it looks like the ingredients needed for rain will come together east of us, with moisture once again lacking over West Texas.

The jet stream pattern will remain active into next week, with another potent storm system arriving Sunday or Monday. No concrete rain chances are showing up yet, but with multiple disturbances poised to move over the region in the coming two weeks, we may just have a few more shots at some moisture for the region. We sorely need it, and we’ll be watching it closely for you here at KLBK!

Jack Maney