KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Storm system moves in, severe storms possible further east, with a cold front arriving near sunset. High of 66°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Strong winds overnight, with some slushy, wet snow possible especially northwest. Low of 34°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very windy and cool. High of 56°. Winds NNW 30-35 MPH.

Get ready for an interesting and busy day of weather for this Monday as a storm system develops over the South Plains. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in some areas, and there might even be a little bit of snow tonight!

A powerful upper level storm system is moving overhead today, and this is setting the stage for the dynamic, varied weather we will see across the south plains today as surface storm system develops over the South Plains. This will lead to the development of a sharp cold front and dry line over the area, with the surface low consolidating somewhere on the Caprock near the Lubbock area later today. Moisture is streaming northward, though much of this will remain east of the area in the Rolling Plains ahead of the dry line. A few random light showers will be possible through the day, but the real show will begin in the afternoon. Some strong to severe storms will develop ahead of the dry line over the Rolling Plains this afternoon, with primarily a wind and hail threat. These are expected to be concentrated east of Lubbock, where moisture will be richer and instability stronger. Because of the typical dry slot in the southwestern flank of large-scale cyclones, it looks like we can’t count on major precipitation. Rain totals will tend to be spotty, with folks who wind up under a storm picking up a fair amount of rain pretty quickly, while many will mostly miss out on meaningful rains.

As the system progresses to the east later today, it will drag a strong cold front into the area around sundown. With a strong storm system immediately in the vicinity, it looks like this front will bring an additional chance of precipitation behind it from frontal lift. An area of light rain looks likely to develop over northwestern areas. As the cold air continues to build in tonight, this might start to change over to a heavy, wet snow especially in our northern row of counties. Temperatures will likely be slightly above freezing at the surface, which means anything that does fall will likely melt immediately on contact, though up to an inch of accmumulation is possible.

As the storm system pushes east, strong winds will develop and stick around for much of the week. This will keep us cool through midweek, with the northwest winds counteracting daily warming. The upper trough will finally pull east by Friday, allowing winds to return to more a more southerly direction and allowing temperatures to return to the 70s by week’s end.

