LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Breezy and hot with high fire danger. High of 91°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A breezy and cool night. Low of 58°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Strong winds, blowing dust, high fire danger. High of 84°. Winds WSW 30-40 MPH.

After a quiet weekend of warm, pleasant days, our weather is about to wake up again this week. Another storm system is set to bring strong winds and the potential for a little bit of rain to the South Plains.

Today will start off with a pretty warm morning by late-March standards, which leaves us poised to send our temperatures close to record high territory this afternoon. Strong solar heating plus a warming, drying wind from the southwest will edge highs into the low 90s for many spots today. Our old daily temperature record is 90 in Lubbock, and we are forecast to exceed this today with a high of 91! The hot temperatures and breezy winds will combine with very low relative humidity values to make fire danger very high today, and Red Flag Warnings are in effect this afternoon. The strongest winds will happen closer to the TX/NM line, and that is where the highest fire threat will be.

Our next upper level system will begin to affect the area tonight, with winds remaining a bit elevated overnight. This will lead to warmer than normal overnight lows, in the upper 50s and low 60s, and sets the stage for even stronger winds tomorrow afternoon. A classic West Texas wind event is shaping up for Tuesday, as winds will increase substantially in the afternoon hours. Sustained wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph seem likely, and gusts may reach well into the 60 mph range tomorrow afternoon. A sky choked with dust will be the main feature of tomorrow’s weather, and it should go without saying that wildfire risk will be extreme. Dust may become dense enough to lower visibilities below 1 mile at times.

The developing cyclone responsible for the winds Tuesday will unfortunately do little to help our drought, as the area of rain expected to develop from this system will develop just on our eastern fringes and march quickly to the east, giving Wichita Falls and Oklahoma City a stout squall line with some severe risk, though we will see little except wind. There is a slight chance of some light showers Wednesday morning on the back side of the system, but these will amount to little more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

Heading into the rest of the week, cooler temperatures will bring some pleasant days to the south plains. Another weak front will arrive late Friday, and nice, dry weather will remain in place through the end of the 7 day forecast!