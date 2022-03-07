LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: High of 47°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Low of 26°. Winds E 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: High of 52°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

We’re off to a chilly start this week, and it looks like we’re going to keep things on the cool side this week with a few storm systems in the works!

We brought a cold front through yesterday, and that is leaving us chilly to start out our Monday. Cool northeast winds will bring in more of that cool, dry air through the day, with wind speeds looking on the light to low-end breezy side at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, with a high of 48 degrees in Lubbock. Other than needing a jacket for most of the day, things are looking not too bad for this Monday.

Tonight, winds will start to turn more toward the south, and a wave of cloudcover will build overhead as a weak system moves overhead. The atmosphere will be too dry for this to result in any rain chances, but the cloud deck will be noticeable as you wake up for your Tuesday. Those morning clouds should clear pretty quickly as the sun comes up, and once they clear out by late morning, we’re expecting another cool and calm day with light southeast winds and a high of 52.

Extended Forecast:

Our next disturbance will approach the area on Thursday, and it will bring with it yet another strong cold front! After a warm and breezy Wednesday, the colder air will push in with generally falling temperatures through the day on Thursday. Clouds will start to increase as the upper level storm approaches, combining with uplift from the cold front to produce some precipitation chances in the south plains! This currently looks like an overnight event, with a broad band of light wintry mix or perhaps snow developing as temperatures fall into the teens Friday morning.

Current thinking is that the precipitation will not be hugely impactful, but some light accumulations can’t be ruled out, and hazardous travel Friday morning could be within possibility depending on where the precipitation sets up. Right now, indications are that we will yet again struggle to get enough moisture into the area to see major impacts, though we will be keeping a close eye on this system as more details become clear!

The cooldown from Thursday/Friday’s storm system will be short lived, with warmer weather building back in by Saturday. Highs next weekend will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney