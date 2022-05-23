LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Cloudy and humid, widespread storms after 3pm. Chance of Rain: 60% High of 76°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms continue overnight, especially further north. Chance of rain: 60%. Low of 58°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another round of storms, mainly favoring areas further south. Chance of rain: 40% High of 71°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Ready for some rain? It looks like we’re going to have a very widespread rainfall event across West Texas over the next 48 hours!

Starting out this morning, we’ve been transporting in better moisture on a steady southeast wind, and that has led to a sheet of stratus clouds and a gray start to the work week. Temperatures will be cool once again thanks to the east winds, and we should reach the mid-70s. Clouds should break a bit and allow some sunlight to reach the surface around midday, and the amount of sunlight we get will directly influence just how strong our storms will be later on today.

As an impulse in the jet stream moves overhead, this will provide ample lift to support storm formation amid a quite moist environment, and it looks likely that showers and storms will generate off the dry line to our west in the areas that see the best insolation this morning. Storms will grow rapidly and become widespread by 5pm, and it looks like this may wind up giving rain to our entire area! Storms could be severe with primarily a damaging wind and hail threat, but storm bases will be quite low to the ground, so even with fairly weak wind shear, a tornado or two might be possible with some of the strongest storms.

Multiple rounds of storms will happen overnight, though the latest data favors those occurring further north in the Panhandle. Storm chances will taper off for our southern rows of counties overnight, and storms could be ongoing tomorrow morning through around sunrise.

The storm activity will produce a lot of outflow winds, and this outflow will push a cold front through the area by tomorrow morning. This front is going to serve as the focus for storm activity on Tuesday, which should put our highest rain chances to the south of Lubbock tomorrow and will serve the areas that might not see as much rain today.

The rain will come to an end Wednesday morning, and then things will start to warm up as the upper level trough responsible for the rain moves to the east. High pressure will take control by the weekend, and it looks like triple digit heat may be back for Saturday.

Enjoy the rain, and have a great Monday!

Jack Maney