LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Very hot with high fire danger. High of 98°. Winds SW 22-28 MPH.

Tonight: Winds shift to the SSE, bringing moist air back into the area. Low of 66°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and a bit humid, storms likely in the evening! Chance of rain: 60%. High of 94°. Winds S 18-23 MPH.

Today will be a very hot, summer-like day for the South Plains. Record high temperatures, blowing dust, and high fire danger this afternoon, but tomorrow could bring widespread heavy rainfall to many areas who missed out last week!

This morning was very warm, with lows not falling below 70 degrees in Lubbock, though outlying areas cooled down into the 60s. Regardless of those morning temperatures, everyone is going to warm up to uncomfortable levels this afternoon amid strong winds from the southwest at 22 to 28 mph and full, uninterrupted sunshine with no clouds in the sky. Fire danger will be high with the hot, dry, winds, and some blowing dust will be possible as winds peak this afternoon.

Overnight, winds will shift to the south and southeast, and this change will allow more humid air to enter the Lubbock area for tomorrow. Morning lows should fall in the middle 60s tomorrow morning, and then we’ll get another very warm day for our Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle 90s tomorrow, but one notable difference will be the increased humidity in the air. That will make tomorrow afternoon from scorching to sweltering, but thankfully there will be some relief in the evening as thunderstorms will take advantage of that humidity! The dry line should set up to the west of Lubbock, with storms erupting along it between 5 and 7 pm. There will be strong instability in the air tomorrow, but we will lack the amount of shear needed to keep storms discrete and more dangerous. As a result, storms should quickly grow into a complex and shift to the east slowly. The amount of moisture in place tomorrow will promote heavy rainfall rates, and localized flooding will definitely be possible alongside some wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter especially just after storms initiate. This could be the first widespread heavy rainfall event we’ve had this year, and could finally give us meaningful relief from the ongoing drought!

With an upper level blocking pattern keeping a high pressure center just to our east and a trough to our west, this will set up more storm potential through the week, with storms expected along the dry line each day at least through Friday. Wednesday’s storms should be focused a little further west, which will likely hit the areas missed by Tuesday’s storms. Storm chances generally look to taper off, with just slight chances Thursday and Friday. Alongside the storms, temperatures will come down to somewhat more agreeable levels, with highs expected in the upper 80s and low 90s this week. Our next cold front appears on track for next Sunday.

Stay cool today, and have a great Monday!

Jack Maney