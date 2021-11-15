KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: November 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Quick warming through the day. High of 80°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and mostly calm overnight. Low of 45°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Southwest winds and bright sunshine will help to push Lubbock to near-record high levels. High of 85°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

After a very comfortable weekend, a quick warming trend is about to commence, and we are expecting a very warm start to this week! Temperatures will just tap the 80 degree mark this afternoon, with light winds and very dry air in place over the region. A few high, thin clouds will be around today, but will not have much effect on our warmup.

Tonight, temperatures will be pretty cool, dipping down into the middle 40s with a light southwesterly breeze continuing through the night. That breeze will get a good deal stronger tomorrow as the next upper level storm system approaches. This will give us multi-faceted warming, with continuing downslope winds and a bit of compressional warming ahead of the next front could push our highs over record levels. The old record stands at 83 degrees, and we are currently forecast to reach 85 on Tuesday.

After the sharp warmup, a cold front will sweep through the South Plains and put an abrupt end to it on Wednesday. Strong north winds will knock temperatures down into the low 60s on Wednesday, and this is going to set up our best shot at Lubbock’s first freeze that we’ve had so far. Lows will possibly dip down to the upper 20s and low 30s Thursday morning! We’re about two and a half weeks behind schedule for our average first freeze date.

More mild and benign weather will build in by the weekend, but current indications in the long term are pointing toward a more active pattern next week. The details are still not resolved, but with the jet stream getting more active, there is just a little glimmer of hope that we may put an end to our ongoing dry spell, but the next seven days will continue to be quite dry.

Have a great Monday!

Jack Maney