KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: November 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clouds increasing through the day. Close to average. High of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives overnight. Low of 44°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: High temperatures will occur during the morning as sharply colder air moves in. Low clouds and drizzle all day. High of 49°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

The month of November is about to get off to a chilly and damp start, though our Monday should still feature mostly agreeable weather. A cold morning will give way to a mild afternoon, with a high temperature of 67 degrees. Winds will shift around to the southeast today, which will bring in moist air to our atmosphere and allow moist low-level air to lift back into our area, which will be evident from increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will dip down to the middle 40s ahead of a cold front that should arrive around sunrise. This front will cause temperatures to reach their afternoon highs early in the day, with a high of just 49 degrees and decreasing temperatures through the afternoon. Low, gray clouds will keep things gloomy and prevent solar warming, and off and on drizzle is possible through the day with about a 20% chance of measurable rainfall throughout the day.

Rain chances and overcast skies will continue on Wednesday, and a passing upper-level disturbance will cause better chances of rainfall accumulations. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees on Wednesday, and a 40% chance of rain seems reasonable given questions about the location of the heaviest precipitation bands and the rainfall intensity, but generally better chances appear to be further east.

The clouds look to break by Thursday, and much more agreeable weather looks to come in just in time for the weekend! Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and 70s come back by Friday.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney