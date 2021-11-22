KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: November 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A fair bit warmer, with temps returning to near average and skies clear all day long. High of 66°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly, a light breeze continues through the night. Low of 34°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mild and mostly sunny, staying dry. High of 71°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Thanksgiving week will start with a stretch of beautiful weather for the South Plains! An upper level high will be slowly moving across the area, giving us mostly clear skies and warming temperatures. Today, we will have completely clear skies, which will help the sun erode the layer of cool air left near the surface in the wake of Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will return to near normal, with a high of 66 this afternoon and light winds out of the west around 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, clear skies will again give us quick cooling, though we should stay just above the freezing mark for Tuesday’s low at 34 degrees. Some folks could see a light freeze, but the dry air in place will make frost unlikely.

Tomorrow, the upper level ridge will be directly overhead, allowing temperatures to continue rising into the low 70s during the afternoon, with winds kicking up a bit stronger out of the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday is looking like yet another beautiful and dry day for the region!

We will see an increase in cloudcover on Wednesday as our next storm system approaches, though temperatures will still warm up into the 70s during the afternoon. This upper level storm is looking to be on a weakening trend as it approaches, with a piece of the trough splitting off and moving southwest, away from our area, while the smain trough continues moving off to the east. We will be caught between these two sources of lift, and that coupled with dry air still in place near the surface, rain chances are diminishing for Thursday. What will happen is yet another strong, mostly dry front rolling through the south plains, bringing gusty north winds and much cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving. Highs are forecast at 52 degrees for Lubbock, while some areas will struggle to make it out of the 40s!

Jack Maney