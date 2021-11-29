KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: November 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Get outdoors! High of 74°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low of 38°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another day of beautiful weather! High of 73°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Get ready for a week of absolutely gorgeous weather! We’re kicking off the week with an absolutely gorgeous day. Skies will be clear all day, with temperatures rising through the morning to a high of 74 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be quite light out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph through the afternoon, so I can’t really find anything to say about today other than it will be amazing to get out and appreciate it!

Tonight, we will stay mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s, with a low of 38. Tomorrow, more of the same is expected, with a few more clouds and a high of 73.

The quiet and warm weather this week comes courtesy of a broad upper level ridge over the western US. This ridge has shoved the jet stream well off to our north, and the further we get from the jet stream, the more settled our weather becomes. A very weak cold front will try to sneak into the region on Wednesday, but this will only drop our temperatures by about 5 degrees at best. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s all the way through at least until next weekend, when our next cold front will temporarily drop temperatures closer to normal, with highs in the 60s expected this weekend.

Enjoy the great weather this week, and have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney