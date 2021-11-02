KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: November 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Low gray clouds and patchy drizzle, temperatures stagnant in the mid 40s all day. Chance of rain: 40%. High of 46°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patches of light to moderate rain developing overnight, temperatures stay fairly steady. Chance of rain: 50%. Low of 41°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light to moderate rain with some embedded elevated thunder especially before noon. Otherwise staying cold and dreary. Chance of rain: 50%. High of 48°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

A very dreary Tuesday is on the way for the South Plains! A cold front moved through this morning, and that is going to keep our weather very low and gray for the rest of this afternoon, with patchy drizzle possible all afternoon. Because of the heavy clouds and cold air filtering in behind the front, we will see little to no warming at all throughout the day, with a low of 42 and a high of 46.

Similar weather will continue Wednesday, with an uptick in rain potential as a weak impulse in the upper atmosphere passes through. 50% odds of light rain with a few elevated storms embedded within them tomorrow morning, and then we should see that taper off through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will once again struggle to make it out of the mid 40s.

Clouds will break by Thursday, and with the sun reaching the surface once again, we will start to erode the cold air in place, and a warming trend back toward normal will be underway by the end of the week. Great weather looks to build in for the weekend.

Stay warm, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Jack Maney