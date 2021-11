LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly clear, a few high thin clouds increasing through the day. High of 84°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds develop overnight, keeping temperatures a bit warmer. Low of 51°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A weak cold front arrives in the morning, which will give us slightly cooler temperatures. High of 76°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.