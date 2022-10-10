LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Cool with heavy rainfall possible. Chance of rain: 60% High of 67°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Some lingering showers, otherwise cool and damp Chance of rain: 30% Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers to the east, otherwise slowly clearing skies through the day. Chance of rain: 20% High of 75°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Another cloudy, cool, and rainy day is coming up for the South Plains, but it won’t be long before we clear out our skies!

Scattered showers will be developing across the area as an upper level disturbance moves overhead with ample moisture in place. This will lead to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon, especially over the southeastern half of the KLBK viewing area. Rain will gradually become more spotty the further north and west you go, but everyone has at least some potential for additional precipitation today. Clouds will hang tough and keep highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s, with Lubbock’s high expected at 67 degrees. Rain chances range from 30% near Clovis to 80% near Snyder, with Lubbock’s odds at 60%. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest at 12-18mph.

Tonight, rain will shift to the east and slowly come to an end, though some lingering showers will be possible through the night. Temperatures will not fall too far on account of the cloudcover and moisture, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers may be possible tomorrow during the afternoon, but overall our moisture content will be significantly lower and there will not be as much of a well-defined source of lift to generate rainfall activity, so we will mostly keep it dry tomorrow with just a few isolated to widely scattered showers, especially over eastern areas. Clouds will decrease through the day, and we should see some sunshine in the afternoon! Highs will be a bit warmer as a result, in the mid 70s.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday, and that will sweep out any remaining moisture and give us dry and sunny weather to close the week out, with temperatures staying mild in the 70s and 80s. It looks like some fantastic outdoor conditions will be in place into the weekend, so make some outdoor plans now!

The upper pattern will remain active as a powerful storm system brings a major cooldown to the eastern US, while a blocking pattern sets up out west with warm and dry weather for the Pacific Northwest and a cutoff low parking itself near Southern California. The cutoff low has been the source of our moisture the last few days, and it may send more our way heading toward next week. Indications are that rain chances may start to increase again in about 7 days, and we will be watching it closely so stay tuned for updates!

Jack Maney