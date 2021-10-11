KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Pleasant and mostly calm. High of 80°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 57°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer, some severe storms possible in the evening. High of 87°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

After a wild weekend of West Texas weather, we deserve a break from the craziness. That’s exactly what we’re getting today! The upper level trough that brought us the big changes and dust storm yesterday is now well clear of our area, and we are left with nice and calm post-frontal air in its wake. This will keep us dry and mostly clear today, with temperatures quite a bit cooler. A chilly morning will give way to a warmer afternoon, with a high very close to the 80 degree mark. Downslope winds from the SW at 12 to 18mph will help us warm up very quickly this afternoon.

Tonight, winds will stay breezy out of the south at 10 to 15mph, but otherwise clear and dry.

Tomorrow, we’ll be back to active weather with another strong upper level storm system blowing through the region. Moist air will make a return throughout the day with strong south winds at 20 to 25 mph, and this is setting the stage for another potential severe weather episode on the plains. Fortunately for us, it looks like the bulk of the upper level support for storm development is going to miss us to the north, and storm coverage is expected to be isolated at best as storms attempt to develop along the dry line to the east of the Lubbock metro after dark. The timing of this trough is less ideal than the system that produced severe weather in the area and further east on Sunday, so this will help to temper the severe threat somewhat. Outside of the severe threat temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow, with a high of 87.

The upper trough may not be bringing much in the way of rainfall to the region, but it will give us another cold front, which will cool us down once again for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Another round of pre-frontal warming on Thursday, and then a much stronger cold front arrives at the end of the week, bringing highs down below normal into the upper 60s and sweeping out any moisture we might have accumulated. This weekend’s weather is looking just about perfect!

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney