KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Clear and warm. High of 86°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Humidity increasing, winds continue. Low of 61°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Humid in the morning, dry line arrives early afternoon. Some blowing dust. Storms east late. High of 88°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Big changes are a-brewin’ as we start the work week, but I think we’re going to have at least one more nice day today before things get wacky. Sunny skies and a gentle breeze out of the southeast at 12 to 18 mph this afternoon will keep things pleasant, as we are under the influence of a small upper level high pressure center. Dry air in place will keep our skies nearly cloud free.

Tonight, the first change to our weather will come in the form of sharply increasing humidity. Riding on those southeast winds, a very moist airmass is making its way toward our area and it will arrive during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. This humid air will keep our low temperatures in the low 60s, and there could even be some fog and low clouds tomorrow morning around sunrise.

After a humid start, things will get more interesting in the early afternoon as the dry line forms and surges to the east. A powerful upper level storm system crossing the Rockies will induce a low pressure center at the surface well to our north, and this surface low will pull dry air from the west through the area, with strong winds and possibly a bit of dust in the air behind the dry line. Further east, the surging and sharpening dry line will encounter the moist airmass and ignite thunderstorms generally to the east of the Caprock. These storms will have the potential to be quite strong and severe, with all hazards possible, though the tornado threat tomorrow looks to favor areas further northeast in Oklahoma.

Tomorrow evening, as the storms race off to the east, a cold front will swing in behind the dry line, and this is going to bring even stronger winds out of the northwest. Blowing dust will definitely be possible with winds gusting in excess of 40 mph and perhaps even as high as 50 mph! This strong wind is going to be the main story for the rest of the week, as the powerful upper low slows and stalls to our east, leaving us with strong northwest flow aloft. The back side of upper lows is the dry side, unfortunately, and we can expect our rain chances to be quite low with lots of cool, dry air in place. Highs midweek will be in the 60s! Better weather looks to be on track for the weekend, and I am optimistic that it will feel like Fall for trick or treating on Halloween!

Have a magnificent Monday!

Jack Maney