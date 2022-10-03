LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

We will have plenty of sunshine to start out our Monday, but showers might be in the picture later on in the week.

Dry air is in place today, and that will be keeping us mostly sunny today. Weakening upper level high pressure will continue to keep us warm and dry, though temperatures should trail off a bit compared to the weekend, and we will be nearly spot on with average today with a high of 81 degrees! Winds will be light out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, with dry air, clear skies, and light winds, we will see efficient cooling that will take us down into the lower 50s for morning lows.

Another similar day of weather will evolve for Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies with light winds. There will be a noticeable increase in cloudcover especially for folks out to the west as monsoon moisture slowly moves in from New Mexico, though any shower activity should stay west of our area until Wednesday.

On Wednesday, that monsoon moisture in the mid levels will begin to interact with a weak cold front as it moves in, and that should provide the ingredients necessary for at least some isolated to scattered showers in the area. It does not look like widespread or intense rainfall, and the showers that form will likely not be intense enough to produce much lightning. Rainfall amounts are looking fairly light with amounts generally under 0.25 inches for those areas that do see rain.

The monsoon moisture and extra cloudcover plus a bit of cooling from the front will keep temperatures down in the 70s for the end of the week and the weekend. Isolated shower activity will remain possible, though most of the time will be dry. It’s going to be very nice this week, so try to get in some outdoor time!

Jack Maney