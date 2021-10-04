KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and calm, mostly sunny. High of 84°. Winds W 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 55°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A touch cooler, staying dry. High of 82°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

This week will be much quieter than the way we closed out last week. Rain chances will be basically zero over the next seven days, but temperatures will be quite pleasant! Great outdoor weather will be the name of the game for our first week of October. A relatively weak and elongated upper level high will be overhead for Monday and Tuesday, giving us slightly above average temperatures. Monday will be warm and clear, with maybe a few high and thin clouds but otherwise not much of mention. A high of 84 will be quit pleasant, and west winds at 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, lows will dip down to the mid 50s, and we will stay dry and clear.

Tomorrow, winds will shift around to easterly and highs will be just slightly cooler, with a high on Tuesday of 82 degrees. The upper level high will be squeezed between two upper lows, one over the southeastern US and the other near Las Vegas. These will push the high away from our area and keep us on a slow cooling trend through midweek, but unfortunately they will not give us any rain chances thanks to their positions and the lack of good moisture quality in the area.

Later this week, high pressure will start to rebuild over the area, and that will lead to a warming trend late in the week. Temperatures will boost to the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday, but thankfully it won’t last too long. A stronger trough in the jet stream to the west will bring us a chance of a cooldown and some rain chances in about seven or eight days, but until then, our weather will be quiet on the South Plains.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney