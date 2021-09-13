KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 89°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. Low of 61°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High of 89. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

After a hot and hazy weekend, temperatures are expected to be a bit more bearable for your Monday. The big wave of wildfire smoke that kept our skies more white than blue the last several days is expected to dissipate over the next day or two, and the upper level high pressure that made it so hot this weekend has weakened, which will allow our temperatures to lower into the upper 80s and low 90s for this afternoon. Very low humidity values around 20% or less will make it quite comfortable outside despite the warmth, and nearly no clouds in the sky with no chance of rain for this afternoon.

The big weather story for today is Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is just offshore of the Texas coast near Brownsville this morning. The storm is fighting some wind shear, but slowly gathering strength as it inches closer. Nicholas is expected to come very close to the cutoff for hurricane strength, and as such hurricane watches are in effect for the coastal bend region. Landfall is expected in the Corpus Christi area this afternoon, and after that the storm will begin to curve to the east and will avoid our area here on the south plains. The biggest threat Nicholas brings is heavy rain, with some places along the coast near Houston expecting 10 to 20 inches of rain.

Nicholas will not affect us directly, but we will see an uptick in our low level moisture by the middle of the week as southeasterly surface winds blow some of the storm’s leftover humidity towards us. This will cause an increase in cloudcover by Wednesday, and perhaps a storm or two as a very weak cold front approaches our area from the north. This front is expected to stall and dissipate well to the north of us, but it could allow a few isolated storms to form and move into our area. The best chance of rain Wednesday would fall well to the north of the Lubbock metro.

Otherwise, this week is expected to be quite benign. The jet stream is going to stay well to our north and is appearing to stay mostly zonal (not very wavy), which doesn’t lend itself well to bringing any changes to our forecast. Weak ridging will dominate our forecast, with lots of sunshine and temperatures a little bit above average but not exceptionally hot. By next weekend, the ridge will strengthen a bit, and our high temperatures should respond accordingly as they rise to the middle 90s.

Have a great week!

Jack Maney

