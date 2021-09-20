KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and sunny, a few storms possible further east ahead of a strong cold front this evening. High of 97°. Winds W 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and windy. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Much cooler! Our first taste of fall. High of 77. Winds NE 22-28 MPH.

Fall is almost here, but summer isn’t going to give it up without a fight! Today will feel more like the middle of July than late September, with temperatures coming very close to record highs! 98 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon, with triple digits expected further east in the Rolling Plains. This is the result of compressional warming ahead of the cold front, where the incoming front actually causes the air pressure ahead of itself to rise. A few storms are possible east of the Caprock this afternoon as the front crashes south, but moisture quality ahead of the front is quite poor, so any storms that form will struggle to get rain to the surface.

The initial front will arrive during the early evening but won’t bring an immediate sharp cooldown. Temperatures will start to fall through the night, and during the night the real bulk of the cooler air will arrive. Overnight lows are on track for the lower 60s, and then tomorrow, the full effect of this cooldown will be here. Strong winds out of the NE at 22 to 28 mph tomorrow and temperatures in the upper 70s? Sign me up! Definitely going to feel more like Fall tomorrow.

The best day we have in store for this week will be Wednesday. The cool and dry post-frontal airmass will be directly overhead, with surface high pressure in place that will keep us clear and calm. Temperatures Wednesday will struggle to reach the 80 degree mark, with bright sunshine and light winds. A high of 79 in Lubbock will be just what the doctor ordered!

Later this week, we will see slow warming into the mid to upper 80s, but no major heat is expected this week. Lots of great weather, but unfortunately that front is going to sweep nearly all of the moisture out of our atmosphere and keep us pretty much completely dry at least through the early parts of next week.

Have a magnificent Monday!

