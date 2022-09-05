LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds W/E 8-13 MPH.

A dry, warm week of weather is on track for the south plains, and it looks like the rain we’ve had the past few weeks will be absent.

Upper level high pressure is poised to our west as we start this week, and that will be the case for several days. Temperatures will trend a bit above average in the low 90s for Labor Day, and there might be a storm or two over the southeastern corner of the area near Snyder this afternoon, though rain chances are 10% or less today. Winds will be light and variable in direction, with skies remaining mostly clear.

Tonight, low temperatures will range from the low to upper 60s with clear skies. Tomorrow is expected to feature nearly identical conditions to today, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds switching from west to east throughout the day.

This pattern will hold as the upper ridge settles in and expands a bit to include West Texas in its reach. Troughing and low pressure over the eastern US will keep things more active out that way this week, though it will do little to affect us. This pattern is expected to hold through the weekend, though there may be the potential for a weak front by Saturday that might sneak in a slight cooldown and a few storms. Otherwise, not much is expected to change in our day to day conditions in the next week.

Elsewhere, things are getting active in the tropics. Tropical Storm Kay has formed off the southern coast of Mexico and will parallel the western coast of North America this week, even getting remarkably close to California before cooler waters there dissipate the storm. Tropical Storm Earl is expected to recurve out into the open north Atlantic, though it will likely be the first major hurricane (Cat 3+) of the season. Hurricane Danielle, which has been meandering over then north Atlantic over the weekend, will accelerate out to the east and affect the United Kingdom as a strong non-tropical low late this week.

Have a great Labor Day!

Jack Maney