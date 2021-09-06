KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny, a stray storm or two. Chance of rain: 10% High of 88°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear. Low of 66°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front arrives in the evening, bringing a cooldown and increasing rain chances once it passes through. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 92. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

I have great news if you have any plans outdoors for Labor Day! Today will be one of the best outdoor days this week, with a nice mix of sun and clouds in the sky and temperatures near average at 88 degrees this afternoon. There is still enough moisture in the air to maybe get a storm or two going this afternoon, but storm chances are looking quite low this afternoon with maybe just a stray storm or two, but otherwise we will stay free and clear this afternoon.

Tonight, another cool and calm evening with mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 66.

Tomorrow, we will be a touch warmer, but still not too bad outside with a high of 92 and mostly clear skies. A weak cold front will approach the area late tomorrow, and that could spark a storm or two, but rain chances will be low once again with only about a 10% shot of isolated storms.

Later on this week, upper level high pressure will build toward the area and will raise our temperatures back to summer-like levels, with high temperatures rising to the upper 90s and very few clouds expected in the area. Summer is not ready to give up the ghost just yet, and there are no signs of fall at least for the next week ahead.

Have a wonderful Labor Day!

Jack Maney