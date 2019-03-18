KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update (3/18/19)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Monday morning:

As we head back to work and school on this Monday, our weather will remain pleasant here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We'll warm into the lower tomiddle 60s for highs today under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. There will be a light southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s tonight under a clear to mostly clear sky. We'll keep a light southeasterly breeze in place. On Tuesday, highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with a southwesterly breeze.

Extended Forecast :

A cold front will move into the area late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Models show a slight chance for showers along the front, mainly across the far northern counties of the South and Rolling Plains, as well as southern Panhandle. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return on Thursday and Friday, before exiting the area early on Saturday. We'll be watching for the possibility of severe weather, but the threat remains very low at this point. Highs will fall back into the 50s on Wednesday. We'll be back into the 60s for highs at the end of the week. Models are showing lower 70s for highs this weekend.

Overnight lows this week look to stay mostly above freezing, with middle to upper 30s for the first part of the week. Lows will be in the 40s by late week and this weekend.





Drought Update :

Abormally dry to moderate drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We did see some slight improvement thanks to the rainfall we picked up early last week. The next update of the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday morning.





Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 18 :

Sunrise: 7:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 88° (1916)

Record Low: 11° (1923)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 30s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 60s 60s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

