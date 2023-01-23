LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.

Tonight: As the system moves out of the Rockies, we will see precipitation begin over western portions of our area after 10pm, initially beginning as rain with temperatures in the upper 30s. Temps will fall as the rain spreads into the area after midnight, and the rain will begin to transition to snow as the night wears on. Temps will hover right around freezing as we head toward sunrise, with slightly colder temps northwest that will be conducive to snow. Rain will struggle to transition fully to snow further south and east.

Tomorrow: A winter storm will be ongoing by sunrise tomorrow and the most likely time for accumulating snowfall appears to be from about 4am to Noon on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain very close to freezing during the event, and as such uncertainty remains strong with regard to exactly how much of what falls will be in the form of snow. Highs tomorrow will only reach 34 degrees and that is likely to happen at midnight, but a difference of a single degree could make all the difference between multiple inches of snow accumulation or cold rain. Winds will be northeasterly at 12 to 18 mph. To account for the possibility of temperatures coming in a bit warmer than anticipated, I am leaning a bit more toward a conservative forecast with 1 to 2 inches of snow in Lubbock very likely, though if temperatures continue to trend even slightly colder, that could increase significantly. Snow will end from west to east in the late afternoon and early evening.

Extended Forecast:

The snowstorm will be long gone by sunrise Wednesday. With clear skies, light winds, and likely snowpack to start the day, lows will be quite cold in the low 20s to upper teens. Depending on the depth of the snowpack, highs may struggle to get above freezing on Wednesday, but the forecast for now is reflecting that meltoff will be mostly done by the afternoon and allows highs to reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our weather becomes more calm by late week, with temps slowly rebounding back to the 40s on Thursday and some 50s returning by Friday. A brief warmup over the weekend will give us a nice, mild, but breezy day on Saturday before our next cold front comes in over the weekend.

Jack Maney