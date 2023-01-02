LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!Today: Strong winds and blowing dust likely. High of 63°. Winds WSW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Winds stay gusty overnight and with chilly morning lows. Low of 37°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit cooler with more strong winds late morning/early afternoon. High of 55°. Winds W 25-30 MPH.

As we get 2023 started, we will be feeling a little more like March than early January, as mild and quite windy weather kicks off the first week of the year.

An upper level storm system moving through the region will bring some very strong winds down from the upper levels to the surface today. Clouds will be with us off and on, with clearing around midday before more clouds with a few isolated showers possible west of I-27 during the afternoon. With strong winds moving into the upper levels, those will translate to windy conditions especially in the afternoon, with wind speeds sustained at 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 45 mph possible. Blowing dust with those isolated showers may give us some muddy sprinkles in a few select locations, otherwise today will not feature any meaningful rainfall. The storm system will not find good moisture until it gets further east, where a severe weather outbreak is expected over the ArkLaTex region.

Winds will come down some overnight but remain breezy through the night. A pacific cold front will give us some cooling with lows reaching the upper 30s and a few light freezes possible out northwest.

Jet stream winds will remain strong and directly overhead tomorrow, which will translate to another day of strong winds once the sun comes up tomorrow. Wind speeds around 25 to 30 mph will once again loft some dust and make things a bit unpleasant outdoors, in addition to elevating fire weather concerns with the dry and windy weather, though temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the mid 50s.

Winds will finally die down Tuesday night and Wednesday is looking like a much better outdoor day with reasonable winds at 12 to 18 mph and temperatures in the mid 50s once again. A slow warm up will commence later this week with highs reaching the upper 50s on Thursday and the mid 60s by Friday. Another storm system moving past to the north will bring increased winds again as we close the week, though precipitation chances look to be negligible as that moves by. It will bring a cold front and return temperatures to near normal in the mid 50s over the weekend.

Though we will remain dry through this week, indications are that we might try to bring a rain chance in early next week around Monday, though for now the models are in disagreement about how that system will play out. For the time being, rain chances will be low, and you can expect a lot of good outdoor days once we get these winds to calm down a bit.

Jack Maney