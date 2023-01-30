LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Hazardous road conditions are ongoing this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will likely not reach freezing in Lubbock, but some clearing later in the day out west will attempt to reach Lubbock. Areas north and east where clouds hang tough will stay in the 20s, with mid-30s near the state line. Lubbock should stay around 30 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots will persist into the evening.

Tonight: Temperatures cool off to the bitter cold teens overnight as cloudcover thickens up again. Winds stay light, but wind chills will be in the single digits regardless. Drizzle will begin again after midnight.

Tomorrow: Expect a near repeat for tomorrow with temperatures hovering in the 20s all day and more freezing drizzle in the morning, which will lead to another day of hazardous travel! Clouds hang tough all day long, and winds stay light from the northeast.

Extended Forecast:

The main upper level system responsible for our wintry weather will approach the area on Wednesday, which will lead to a more widespread and substantial wave of precipitation. Temperatures will be below freezing and will likely lead to some ice accumulation, which once again will make roads treacherous and may begin to affect the power grid especially in areas southeast of Lubbock where the heaviest icing over 1/4” is possible. Temperatures will breach freezing around midday on Wednesday, with a transition over to cold rain bringing the hazardous weather to an end. Expect a gloomy and cold day for midweek with a high of 38.\

A few showers will remain in the area into Thursday morning, but skies will begin to clear out and temperatures start warming up as the system finally pulls to the east. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday.

Upper level ridging builds in on Friday, which will lead to quickly warming temperatures and clear skies. Highs will approach 60 on Friday!

The warmup continues with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, with a much better outdoor day as we welcome the weekend!

Make sure you drive safely this morning!

Jack Maney