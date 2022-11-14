LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Cold and windy, a few snow showers this morning in our northern regions. Chance of rain/snow: 20%. High of 45°. Winds N 22-28 MPH.

Tonight: Another hard freeze. Low of 23°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Staying cold with partly cloudy skies. High of 46°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Get ready for a cold week as it looks like Winter decided to make an early appearance!

Today: A cold front packing some arctic air is moving in this morning and bringing yet another reinforcing shot to our cold weather. This is being driven by an upper level storm system as it moves over the area, and that is generating some snow showers that will be around through the early afternoon over northern and northeastern portions of the south plains. Temperatures will be near or slightly above freezing while precipitation fall,s so some wet snowflakes and wintry mix will be possible for northern areas today, though the bulk of the winter weather will affect the panhandle and western Oklahoma, where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. These don’t include any of the counties we cover, but if you are taking a road trip out that way, plan for treacherous snow-covered roads in Western OK where snowfall may reach 3 to 5 inches.

Snowfall Potential today will be limited.

Current winter weather advisories do not include the South Plains.

The storm system will move quickly to the east and clear our area a little after midday, and we will be cold behind it with strong north winds expected this afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s all day, while air temps will only reach the mid 40s before trailing off through the afternoon.

Tonight: Winds will lighten up after sunset, and then we will settle in for a very cold night with lows dropping to the upper teens and low 20s, 23 degrees expected here in Lubbock tomorrow morning with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday morning lows

Tomorrow: Tuesday will begin with a hard freeze and light winds, and with some continued north winds bringing in more cold air, little warming is expected compared to today. Highs will be in the mid 40s, winds will be less intense at 10 to 15 mph, and skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Similar weather continues Wednesday as a weak cold front reinforces the cold air already in place. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, partly cloudy skies, north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Late week and Weekend: Large scale upper level troughing will remain in control of the Lower 48 and we will continue to see cold fronts as disturbances move around the larger trough. Each one of these will bring a front, and it looks like a stronger one will move through on Friday after a brief return to the 50s on Thursday. Temperatures will be back in the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday and Saturday, and we will likely stay dry as the system producing the cold front will not have much moisture to work with, so little is expected other than increased cloudcover and maybe a few flurries.

Upper Level Winds late this week

Bundle up and stay warm, and have a great week!

Jack Maney