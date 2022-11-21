LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: A bit of freezing fog in the morning, with a cool and sunny afternoon. High of 57°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 30°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A mild, breezy day! High of 64°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Today will be a nice, but cool day as we are still working on clearing up the arctic air that spilled in on Friday. After freezing cold morning lows, temperatures will become cool to mild this afternoon with upper 50s and low 60s for highs amid light west-southwest winds.

Tonight, light winds and clear skies will let temps fall to the upper 20s and low 30s, but not quite as cold as it was this morning. Low of 30 in Lubbock.

Tomorrow will be similar with lots of sunshine and light southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, but it will be a few degrees warmer as we finally reach our normal high temperatures for this time of the year in the low to mid 60s!

Winds will get stronger as our next storm system begins to approach the area on Wednesday, but we should have another comfortably mild afternoon for our midweek before changes arrive. A Pacific cold front will move in early on Thanksgiving day, bringing gusty winds and somewhat cooler temperatures in, though we should still make the mid 50s for highs on Thursday during the afternoon. Precipitation chances look slim to none, with little moisture in place for the system to work with.

The cooldown with Thanksgiving’s storm system will be short lived, and we should be right back into the 60s for Black Friday, with some spots reaching the 70s by Saturday!

Jack Maney