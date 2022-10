LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!

Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers early. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 62°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.