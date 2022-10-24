LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday afternoon weather update!

Today: Cooling temperatures behind a cold front, with showers possible into the evening. Chance of rain: 60% High of 66°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Winds taper off slowly as rain pulls clear, with chilly lows. Low of 39°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 67°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Today’s weather will feature several quick changes to keep you on your toes, but the biggest story is the rainfall!

A wave of showers moved through this morning and brought some widespread light to moderate downpours to most of the KLBK viewing area, followed quickly by clearing around daybreak. Mid-morning sunshine will help to boost temperatures a bit, up to a high in the mid-60s around lunchtime. As a storm system develops overhead, it will push a cold front through the area in the early afternoon, bringing cooling temperatures through the afternoon and stronger winds. On the back side of this system, wrap-around precipitation is expected with scattered moderate to heavy downpours once again possible in the afternoon, with rainfall most likely across northern portions of the South Plains. Rain chances for the day stand at about 90%, with most locations expecting to see at least some meaningful precipitation.

Tonight, chilly northwest winds will bring temperatures down to their coldest since the springtime, with a first freeze for the year possible for our northwestern areas near Clovis, Muleshoe, and Friona especially in valleys. Lubbock will stay above freezing, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain will end shortly after midnight, and that will lead to a cool and sunny day for Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow in the wake of the storm system, and it will definitely feel like fall. Winds will start to shift back to the south and temperatures will be back into the 70s with a gorgeous day expected Wednesday!

Another storm system will push toward the South Plains on Friday, bringing with it more chances for rain and another sharp cooldown with highs expected to dip to the 50s and 60s for the end of the week!

Jack Maney