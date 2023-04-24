LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday evening weather update for April 4th, 2023.

Happy Monday, I hope you all started your week strong.

Tonight we will be cooling down to a low of 49 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation here in Lubbock. Skies will be cloudy throughout the night

Tomorrow we will warm up quite a bit; reaching a high of 78 degrees. Some places will even get into those lower 80s. There will be a marginal risk for severe weather in Lubbock; this includes a risk of damaging winds, possibly small hail in some places.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday we will get some chill again. Lubbock will bottom out to 48 degrees and reach a high of 71. There will be another opportunity for some rain with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Overnight into Thursday we will cool down to 40 degrees. Thursday’s high will be below average again, reaching 74 degrees. Skies will clear up with sunny conditions and wind below 20 mph.

Thursday night will reach a low of 46 degrees. Friday is going to be breezy with gusts as high as 40 mph. We will barely reach the 70s here inLubbock with a high of 70 degrees.

Friday night’s low is 40 with a high of 37 for Saturday. The chill will not last long, with things warming back up in time to finish the weekend.

Saturday night will drop down to 41 and our high will be 83 degrees for Sunday! Skies will be mostly sunny.

Some nice weather is expected to get next week started, with a low of 50 degrees and a high of 79 for Monday.

-Kathryn