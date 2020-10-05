KLBK Monday PM Weather Update (10/5/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Our stretch of tranquil weather continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High pressure remains in control of our weather. A cold front will move into the area overnight and early Tuesday morning, but you won’t notice much with the front other than a shift in the wind. It may be a degree or two cooler in spots on Tuesday.

Clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight with lows ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 50s. Despite the front, we still expect a warm day on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Sunny conditions will continue across the area.

Extended Forecast:

We still have no significant changes this week in the weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs will remain above average for early October Tuesday through Sunday. Overnight lows will be near or just slightly above average. Models continue to show a strong cold front arriving by late weekend and early next, dropping temperatures by next Monday.

High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s on Tuesday. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected Wednesday through Sunday. Models are all over the place with forecast highs by Monday, ranging anywhere from the upper 60s to the middle 80s. I’m going with upper 70s for now, but I’m not confident in the temperature forecast for I have now.

Morning low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the lower to the middle 50s.

Tropical Weather:

“Gamma” continues to churn Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico but is weakening and is expected to become post-tropical. However, “Delta” continues to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea and will make a run between Western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next couple of days and impact the Gulf Coast area by the end off the week. Models are leaning toward Louisiana. For the latest information tropical weather information, be sure to check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions, continue across the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 6:

Sunrise: 7:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Normal High: 78°

Normal Low: 51°

Record High: 94° (1939)

Record Low: 34° (2001)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A clear sky with lows ranging from the lower to middle 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph, shifting to the north overnight.

Tuesday: Another sunny day with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. North-northeast wind, shifting to the east in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A clear sky with lows in the middle 50s. East wind, shifting to the southwest overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

