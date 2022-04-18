LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 48°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated severe storms. High of 71°. Winds SSE 25-30 MPH.

Clouds will continue to increase in coverage this evening through the overnight hours tonight. Winds will remain breezy out of the southeast at times, as gusts approach 30 MPH! Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday, with a mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. By sunrise, isolated showers will begin to develop over western portions of the South Plains.

A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk of severe storms has been issued for all of the KLBK viewing area for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 (pictured below). Our main concern will be with damaging hail up to 1.25″ in diameter. Timing for these strong to severe storms will be from 10 AM to 5 PM CDT. Showers and storms will move from west to east, with the highest likelihood of seeing accumulating rainfall remaining to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Storm arrival time in Lubbock is expected between 11 AM – 2 PM. High temperatures on Tuesday will be highly dependent on just how much cloud coverage and rainfall we receive. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s across the area. Most areas will see less than 0.10″ of rainfall, but isolated amounts over 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible! Winds will be out of the south-southeast all throughout the day, with gusts as high as 40 MPH outside of storms. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Rainfall will come to an end overnight as lows dip into the 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Wednesday.

After showers and storms on Tuesday, our Wednesday will bring us summer-like temperatures and strong winds! Highs will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with some locations across the Rolling Plains getting close to the triple digits! Winds will be strong out of the west-southwest, increasing our threat for fire weather conditions. Our highest risk for fire weather conditions will exist over western areas. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, but some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm, with lows only cooling into the upper 40s to low 60s.

Thursday will be the hottest day over the next week, as temperatures peak in the upper 80s to lower 100s, with the warmest temperatures occurring over the Rolling Plains. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds gusting out of the southwest upwards of 35 MPH. This will keep fire weather conditions around the South Plains. Thursday night into Friday morning will be exceptionally warm, with lows only cooling into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers will return to the region just in time for Earth Day on Friday! Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. Temperatures will slowly cool through the weekend, with on and off rain chances hanging around the region. The highest likelihood of rainfall will remain over the Rolling Plains. No significant rainfall accumulations are expected, but any little bit that we can pick up will help out with our severe drought! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive the latest forecast updates, and to track showers and storms as they move through the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 18th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 18th:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:21 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 96° (1987)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 29° (1944 & 1953)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

