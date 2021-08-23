KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: August 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 69°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot & sunny. High of 96°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Summer is returning to the South Plains this week, bringing in some warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Tonight, we will see winds a little on the breezy side. Gusts near 20 MPH out of the southwest will be possible. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by Tuesday morning under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be one of the warmest days we experience over the next week. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s on the Caprock, with portions of the Rolling Plains topping out in the lower 100s. High pressure is the culprit behind the above average temperatures. This time of year, we should have a high temperature of 91 degrees in the city of Lubbock. We will see a sunny sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain mild, as low temperatures fall into the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday will be warm and sunny, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Highs will once again range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s area wide. We will remain dry across the region, with just a few clouds possible over our eastern New Mexico counties. Wednesday night will be clear and breezy at times, as gusts approach 15-20 MPH at times. Lows will dip into the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will begin to slowly cool down by Thursday. Highs will fall 1-3 degrees for most areas, so temperatures will continue to range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. A few high clouds will be possible, so that means not much relief will be provided from the sun. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight conditions will remain consistent with what we’ve seen over previous nights. Lows will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Extended Forecast:

As high pressure slowly begins to lift to the north of our area, temperatures will slowly begin to decrease. Highs will fall back to average levels by the weekend, with isolated showers and storms returning to eastern New Mexico, and our western most West Texas Counties. Overnight lows will remain within the same range, bottoming out from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

As we take a look at days 6-14 into the future, it looks like above average temperatures and below average chances of rainfall will remain in the forecast. August is typically one of our driest months, so not much more additional rainfall is expected as we wrap up the month of August. Our average high temperatures range from 91-88 degrees, and our average low ranges from 67-63 degrees. We are expected to stay slightly above this through the first full week of September.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 23rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 101° (1985)

Record Low: 54° (1923)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

