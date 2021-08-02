KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: August 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 60°. Winds ESE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

An early August cold front has allowed for temperatures to remain below average over the past several days, and increase rainfall across the region! Tonight, lows are forecasted to fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few clouds could hang around the region. Calm southeasterly winds could result in some patchy fog.

Tuesday will be another below average day across the South Plains, with high temperatures topping out in the 80s. This time of year, we should be peaking in the middle 90s. A few clouds and calm winds are expected across the region. If you notice a bit of a haze in the sky, it’s due to smoke from wildfires across the western portions of the country. The smoke will stick around for the next several days. Overnight, temperatures will cool under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to middle 60s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Isolated showers will return to the forecast on Wednesday. Northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area will have the greatest chance of seeing rainfall. Highs will warm into the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. During the overnight hours, an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. However, most areas are expected to remain dry as lows drop into the upper 50s to middle 60s by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers will remain possible on Thursday as temperatures begin to warm. Highs are forecasted to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, showers will begin to taper off as lows dip into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the end of the work week, and the start of the weekend, high temperatures are expected to return to their seasonal averages. By Saturday and Sunday, above average conditions are expected across the region. Some areas could even see some triple digits! Winds are forecasted to remain out of the south-southwest, but increasing in speed! Some areas will likely see gusts over 30 MPH from Friday through Monday of next week. Morning lows will return to above average levels as southwesterly winds blow the warmer air over the city towards the airport, which is where the official weather data is collected for the city of Lubbock.

Current long range models suggest that slightly above average temperatures, and slightly below average precipitation chances will return to all of the South Plains over the next 6-14 day period. This would likely result in high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, and keep rain chances very isolated across our area. This is good news for farmers, as there is currently a deficit of Cooling Degree Days (CDD) across the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 2nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1943 & 2012)

Record Low: 54° (1925 & 1936)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

