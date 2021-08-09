KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: August 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low of 73°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Evening storms west. High of 95°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Monday was the warmest day that we have seen across the South Plains since the end of June! Some areas managed to climb into the triple digits! It looks like our temperatures will take a downward trend after today. Tonight, it will be a bit breezy across the region, as winds gust over 25 MPH out of the south-southwest. Lows will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be another warm day across the region, but not as hot as what we saw on Monday! Highs will be closer to average, ranging through the 90s. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. After lunch, showers and storms will begin to develop over western portions of the KLBK viewing area. We could see a few showers in Lubbock, but most of the activity is forecasted to remain to our west. Overnight, showers and storms will begin to taper off, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. By Wednesday morning, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

High temperatures will range through the upper 80s to middle 90s on Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms remaining in the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours. Monsoonal moisture is expected to keep the highest likelihood of rainfall over eastern New Mexico, and our far western Texas counties. Areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the highest likelihood of rainfall. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms will dissipate after sunset, with lows falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Isolated storms and showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, but severe weather is expected to remain at bay. Some storms could produce wind gusts around 40-50 MPH, with some pea to penny sized hail also being possible. Locally heavy rainfall will likely occur with the stronger storms. Highs will range from the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. We will remain mostly dry overnight, with temperatures lowering to the middle 60s and lower 70s by our TGIF morning.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will remain likely through the remainder of our forecast period. A shift in the monsoonal flow is expected to bring back increased rain chances and below average temperatures as we head into the middle of August. This will keep drought conditions out of the KLBK forecast area, and allow high temperatures to only warm into the middle 80s to lower 90s. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected during the entirety of the forecast period, but some gusty winds and small hail will remain a possibility. Areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will see monsoonal moisture increase the most. These areas will have the greatest increase in rain chances, and will also likely have the greatest decrease in temperatures.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 9th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 9th:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

