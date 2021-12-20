KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: December 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Hard freeze. Low of 23°. Winds NE→NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 69°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

Another hard freeze is expected across the South Plains tonight. A clear sky and calm winds will allow for radiational cooling to maximize, resulting in low temperature ranging from the mid 10s to the low 30s by sunrise on Tuesday. Winds will shift from the northeast to the northwest, with speeds around 5-10 MPH.

High temperatures will continue to warm into the above average range on Tuesday. Across the KLBK viewing area, temperatures are forecasted to peak in the upper 50s to low 70s. The current forecast calls for a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the west around 18-22 MPH. Gusts may approach 30 MPH. This will result in an elevated risk for fire weather for areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor, and west of Interstate 27. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will feature another decent freeze, with lows bottoming out in the upper 10s to mid 30s.

Our warming trend will continue on Wednesday, with highs topping out in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will have a little more sunshine around the region, with winds out of the west around 12-18 MPH. Winds will maintain their intensity overnight, keeping most of the South Plains above freezing. By Thursday morning, we will only drop into the low 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will feature near record-high temperatures, gusty winds, and a few more clouds. Highs across the forecast area will warm into the 70s, and even a few low 80s for some! In Lubbock, our record high temperature is 80°, and was recorded back in 1964. Winds will also be on the increase for Thursday. Gusts out of the west-southwest will exceed 30 MPH at times, resulting in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions across portions of the KLBK viewing area. Activities that may produce a spark are highly discouraged. By Friday morning, our low temperatures will only cool down to where our average highs should be this time of year!!! We’ll wake up to the upper 40s to mid 50s on Christmas Eve.

Extended Forecast:

The possibility of record high temperatures will exist through Christmas weekend! Lets hope that Santa remembers to dress appropriately as he makes his rounds around the South Plains! High temperatures will remain in the low 70s to low 80s range from Friday through Monday. This Christmas will be in our top 5 warmest Christmases on record. Fire weather will continue to be a concern, especially on Friday. Blowing dust, and wind gusts near 50 MPH are expected then. Morning lows will also continue to remain well above average, only cooling into the 40s and low 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 20th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 20th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1921)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 3° (1924)

