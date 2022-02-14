LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Breezy and cold. Low of 34°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 76°. Winds SW 28-32 MPH, gusts ~40-50 MPH.

After a warm and sunny Monday, a mild and breezy night is expected across the region. Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH expected. This will keep temperatures warm, with lows only falling into the upper 20s to low 40s. A few clouds, and some patchy blowing dust, will be possible.

An increased risk for fire weather conditions will return to the entire KLBK viewing area on Tuesday. Winds will gust out of the southwest, occasionally near 50 MPH. This will bring in some blowing dust to the region, causing a reduction in visibility at times. Strong winds, low relative humidity values, and widespread drought conditions have prompted a critical risk for fire weather for most of the region. As a result, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for highlighted areas below from Noon through 8 PM CDT. Any activities that could result in a spark should be postponed. High temperatures will be relatively warm, too! Highs are forecast to range through the 70s. If it weren’t for the blowing dust, we’d see a mostly sunny sky across the region! As we head into the evening and overnight hours, our stronger wind gusts will hang around. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky around the region, with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to lower 50s.





Strong winds will continue across the region on Wednesday. Our pressure gradient will increase across the South Plains as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Wind gusts as high as 50 MPH are expected, meaning blowing dust and heightened fire weather conditions will continue area-wide. HIgh temperatures will remain above average, peaking in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Later in the day, as our low pressure system begins to move into the region, showers and storms will begin to develop just off the Caprock. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially once they move into the Rolling Plains. The biggest concern with any storms that develop will be with the potential for hail around 1.25″ in diameter, and wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH. After sunset, our low pressure system will track through the Texas Panhandle. Moisture is expected to wrap around the back side of the system, resulting in some light snow over northern areas through Thursday morning! As of now, accumulations are expected to remain below 1″ for most areas, but some local amounts upwards of 1-2″ cannot be completely ruled out.





Snow showers will wrap up over northern areas by noon on Thursday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, with highs occurring at midnight. Temperatures at midnight will range from the low 60s to mid 40s. During the day, temperatures will only warm back into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds will remain strong, but shift from the southwest to the north-northeast. Gusts as high as 45 MPH are expected, with blowing dust likely. We will see a clear sky return to the region just before sunset. Clear and cold conditions will return overnight, with lows ranging from the mid teens to the mid 20s.

Extended Forecast:

A gradual warming trend will return to the South Plains come Friday. Highs will warm from the 50s through the 60s, eventually returning to the 70s on Sunday and Monday! Winds will remain breezy, although variating in direction. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH will return to the region by Sunday into Monday. Morning lows will gradually warm from the teens on Friday morning, into the mid 40s by Presidents Day on Monday. Unfortunately, no precipitation chances will exist from Friday through Monday. However, it looks like this dry rut that we’ve been stuck in could come to an end. The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center suggests we’ll have a decent shot at above average precipitation chances over the next 6-14 day period! Nothing is set in stone just yet, but things are looking a little wetter as we wrap up the month of February.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 14th:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:31 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 87° (1979)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 0° (2021)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

