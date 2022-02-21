LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low of 39°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 69°. Winds W→S 20-25 MPH, gusts ~35 MPH.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to exit the Rolling Plains overnight. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Behind the precipitation, our sky will begin to clear. A partly cloudy sky is expected by sunrise on Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday is expected to be another warm and breezy day for most. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 70s under an increasingly cloudy sky. A cold front will stall out somewhere between Lubbock and Childress afternoon, keeping most of the cooler temperatures over the Texas Panhandle. Winds will be out of the south ahead of the front, with gusts as high as 35 MPH expected. Our front will push its way through the rest of the region overnight, causing lows to plummet into the low teens to mid 20s.

Our first round of light wintry precipitation is expected to develop early Wednesday morning. The portions of the South Plains that will have the greatest potential at seeing some winter weather will be the eastern half of the area, mainly off the Caprock into the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, the dominant precipitation type throughout the day on Wednesday looks to be in the form of sleet and freezing rain. This will create icy conditions on area roadways, leading to hazardous travel all day Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s under a cloudy sky, with most of the region remaining below freezing all day. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 20-25 MPH. By mid-afternoon, precipitation will exit to the east of the KLBK viewing area. Wave number two of wintry weather will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will also most likely be in the form of strictly freezing rain and sleet. The best chance for precipitation will remain to the east of the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor. Temperatures will fall into the mid teens to mid 20s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will start off with the continuation of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and sleet. Some light snow will be possible along a narrow path close to the I-27/ HWY 87 corridor. Temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday afternoon as precipitation exits to the east. Highs will peak in the mid 30s to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Residual moisture will refreeze Thursday night into Friday morning, resulting in some slick spots on area roadways. Lows will bottom out in the single digits to upper teens around sunrise Friday.

Extended Forecast:

A surge of cold air will move into the South Plains on Friday, keeping our highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s under a cloudy sky. By Saturday, we’ll see a few more peeks of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the 40s on Saturday, warming into the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Some models try to bring in a brief shot at some snow Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn’t appear to be supported all that much for the time being. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it over the coming days. Morning lows will remain well below freezing, with wind chill values as cold as -10 degrees Friday morning. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this week’s icy weather and bitter cold. We’ll keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 21st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 21st:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 84° (1996)

Normal Low: 32°

Record Low: 6° (1964)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

