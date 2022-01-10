KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: January 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles south. Low of 28°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Another cold night is on tab for the South Plains. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Areas to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor could see a few sprinkles or snowflakes between midnight tonight through noon tomorrow. Don’t get too excited just yet! The dry air at the surface will limit most of the precipitation from even making it to the ground, showing it evaporate before making it to the surface. No accumulation is expected, and impacts are also not expected. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday is expected to be a pretty typical January day across the South Plains. A few sprinkles will be possible over southern areas before noon. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 40s to upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will feature another hard freeze for most. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Above average high temperatures will return to the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. After sunset, temperatures will cool off quite efficiently. Lows will dip into the low 20s to low 30s by Thursday morning.

If you enjoy the warmer temperatures, you’re going to love the forecast for Thursday! High temperatures will warm back up to above average levels, with temperatures in the low 60s to low 70s. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sly around the region, with winds shifting from the west-northwest to the southwest around 10-15 MPH. It will feel a lot like spring across the South Plains! Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, but lows are expected to remain warmer than where they have been. We’ll only drop into the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Friday.

Extended Forecast:

Our next storm system will make its way through the South Plains late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Some showers will be possible over eastern New Mexico, possibly in the form of a wintry mix or even snow! Highs will be around 15-20 degrees colder behind the front on Saturday. We’ll briefly warm back up for Sunday, before temperatures fall once again for our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Unfortunately, no significant or beneficial precipitation chances exist for the South Plains over the next week. Drought conditions will only continue to worsen for the KLBK viewing area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 10th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1923 & 1928)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -10° (1930)

Have an awesome Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

