KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: January 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds SSW→W 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with blowing dust. High of 73°. Winds W 25-30 MPH, gusts 40+ MPH.

Mild temperatures and a partly to mostly cloudy sky will stick around the South Plains this evening through the early morning hours of our Tuesday. Winds will be out of the south-southwest before becoming completely westerly after midnight. Sustained wind speeds will gradually increase overnight, ranging from 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will only fall into the low 30s to low 40s, with a majority of the KLBK viewing area remaining above freezing.

Strong winds will continue to increase in both intensity and coverage on Tuesday. Ahead of a strong cold front, westerly winds and compressional heating will warm high temperatures into the mid 60s to mid 70s! Wind gusts will exceed 40-50 MPH at times, with sustained wind speeds between 25-30 MPH expected. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the viewing area Tuesday, from 11 AM CDT until 6 PM CDT. Due to the severe drought that is returning to the region, blowing dust is also expected. As we head into overnight hours, strong winds will stick around the South Plains. By sunrise, winds will shift to the north as a strong arctic front begins it’s track through the forecast area. Low temperatures will bottom out from the upper 20s to the mid 40s.

We will start off our Wednesday with the passing of a strong arctic cold front! High temperatures are expected to occur at midnight on Wednesday, with temperatures falling throughout the daytime hours. High temperatures around midnight will top out around the low 50s to low 60s, with daytime highs only reaching the 40s! Winds will remain strong out of the north, with gusts near 40 MPH expected. Low temperatures, which typically occur during the early morning hours just before sunrise, will not occur until after sunset on Wednesday evening. Lows for Wednesday will fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s, occurring just before midnight. Overnight lows for Thursday will bottom out in the low teens to low 20s by sunrise on Thursday.

An upper level low pressure system will move into the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. We will already have cold air across the region, but this feature will make it even colder! High temperatures will only peak in the upper 20s to upper 30s under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Typically, these types of systems bring us our big snowmakers. Unfortunately for you snow lovers, this is not the case this go-around! Our cold front that moved through the South Plains on Wednesday completely dried us out; meaning that there will not be enough available moisture in our atmosphere to see meaningful snowfall. We will likely see a few snowflakes over northwestern portions of the area, but that’s all that we’re currently expecting. Winds will be out of the northeast on Thursday, with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Thursday night into Friday morning will be another bitter cold one, with lows bottoming out in the single digits to upper teens, with wind chill values below zero for some!

Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures are going to hang around the region through the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid 40s to mid 50s through Sunday, with dry conditions remaining around the region. Winds will be on the breezy side at times, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Early next week, we’ll see a brief warm up across western Texas and eastern New Mexico, as high temperatures top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s, with abundant sunshine across the region! Morning lows will remain below freezing through the entirety of the forecast period. Remember those 4 Ps!

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 17th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:04 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 87° (1914)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1930)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

