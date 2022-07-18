LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 76°. Winds SE→SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & VERY HOT! High of 109°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

After a very hot day, a warm night is in store for the South Plains. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting from the southeast to the southwest. Sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH are expected. By sunrise, low temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s to low 80s.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday (July 19th and 20th) of this week. Extreme heat is expected all across the forecast area on both days, with the hottest temperatures occurring off the caprock in out eastern areas. Highs will range from 100-115 degrees, with a few areas seeing temperatures in the 115-120 degree range. This will be the hottest air of the year that we’ve seen so far. Be sure to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of hydrating fluids, appropriately wear and reapply sunscreen, and make sure your pets have a way to stay cool. Winds will mainly be out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Morning lows will also be above average, only cooling into the low 70s to low 80s. In addition to the heat, a stray shower or storm will be possible each evening, especially over northwestern areas. Most areas are expected to remain dry.

Temperatures will cool just a bit for Thursday, with highs still ranging from 95-105 degrees across the forecast area. We’ll see clouds increase to a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region, with isolated showers and storms remaining possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning will, you guessed it, remain warm. Lows will drop into the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain slightly ‘cooler’ from Friday through Monday. Highs will vary from the mid 90s to lower 100s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the south around 15-25 MPH. Drought conditions are expected to worsen area wide. Be sure to refrain from any outdoor burning. Most counties within the KLBK viewing area are under a burn ban. Morning low temperatures will remain a little warm, settling in the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise each morning. Also, ALWAYS look before you lock your vehicles. NEVER leave your pets or children unattended in a vehicle! Morning low temperatures will remain warm, only cooling into the 70s and low 80s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 18th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 18th:

Sunrise: 6:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (*2022*)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 60° (1935)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

