LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 73°. Winds S 22-28 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! P.M. shower or two. High of 99°. Winds S 20-25 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Tonight will remain warm and windy across the South Plains. Lows will only cool into the mid 60s to upper 70s across the region under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the south, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected. Isolated showers could develop, especially over western areas. Anything that does develop will be elevated, meaning not much in the way of rainfall is expected due to lack of moisture at the surface. If you find yourself under one of these showers, expect maybe a quick burst of rain and strong wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH.

Tuesday will be another hot one, as high temperatures range from 92-105 degrees across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south around 20-25 MPH, with gusts upwards of 35-40 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, especially between the hours of 2-10 PM. No severe weather is expected, but locally strong wind gusts will occur with these showers and storms. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are expected. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around the region through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature windy and warm conditions. Highs ranging from 92-105 degrees will be accompanied by wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the south, under a partly cloudy sky. Be sure to drink plenty of hydrating fluids if you plan on being outside for longer durations of time, keep your pets cool and off the concrete, and always look before you lock! Make sure you NEVER leave your pets or children unattended in a locked car. In weather conditions like these, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will stay on the mild to warm side, as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday will feature a few afternoon and evening showers and storms, especially over western areas. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the south around 20-25 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain windy, as low temperatures bottom out in the 60s and 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will gradually continue to lower as high pressure re-establishes itself over the southeastern United States. This will allow for an upper level trough to move closer to the South Plains. This will result in ‘cooler’ temperatures, and isolated shower and storm chances each afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, shifting to the southeast throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Lows will eventually cool back into the lower 60s to mid 70s, with on and off clouds remaining in the forecast each day and night.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 13th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 13th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 105° (1931 & 2011)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 52° (1945)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx