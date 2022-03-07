LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High of 52°. Winds SE→SW 8-12.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight tonight, but that won’t keep us from falling well below freezing area-wide! Winds will be calm out of the east-southeast, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the mid teens to upper 20s by sunrise under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be another chilly day across the South Plains. High temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast during the morning hours, before shifting to the southwest later in the afternoon. Sustained wind speeds will only be around 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as temperatures lower into the mid teens to low 30s once again.

Wednesday will be warmer across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will peak in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Strong southerly winds will help warm us up, but will also lead to an increased risk for fire danger. Northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area will be under a critical risk for fire weather conditions, with most of the region under a lower, more elevated elevated risk. Gusts will occasionally exceed 40 MPH out of the south, with patchy blowing dust likely. Winds will begin to shift back to the northwest overnight as a weak surface trough progresses through the South Plains. Lows will remain below average, varying from the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday.

We’ll cool back down on Thursday, with high temperatures returning to the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the north-northwest early in the morning, to the east-northeast during the afternoon hours. Sustained wind speeds between 15-20 MPH are expected. Clouds will begin to increase across the region Thursday night as our next storm system approaches the South Plains. Lows will plummet into the upper single digits to the low 20s by Friday morning, with snow showers increasing over northwestern areas. Minor accumulations are expected at this time.

Extended Forecast:

Our forecast takes a turn back to winter on Friday! Models are in a decent amount of agreement that we’ll wake up to snow falling over northwestern portions of the region early Friday morning, lasting through the early afternoon hours. Some guidance even indicates that a few inches could be possible over northwestern areas! There are A LOT of uncertainties with this forecast, so be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days. After Friday, temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal, if not slightly warmer than average temperatures from Saturday through Monday! Highs will vary from the upper 50s to upper 70s, with winds occasionally gusting over 40 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 7th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:49 PM CDT

Normal High: 65°

Record High: 88° (2006)

Normal Low: 36°

Record Low: 11° (1996)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx