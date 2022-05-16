LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms early. Low of 66°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Shower or storm east. HOT with a fire risk. High of 101°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for shaded counties below through 1 AM CDT tomorrow morning!

Clouds have been building in from the west throughout our Monday afternoon. This evening through the early overnight hours, these clouds will have the potential to produce some rainfall for some! A level 2 out of 5 slight risk of severe weather has been issued for the northern South Plains (areas in yellow below) for this evening through the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts up to 80 MPH, and hail up to the size of golf balls (1.75″ in diameter) will be possible. Timing will be from 7 PM CDT through 2 AM CDT, with storms ending from west to east. Unfortunately, most of us will remain dry. Only about 30-40% of the KLBK viewing area is expected to see accumulating rainfall. By sunrise on Tuesday, we will see a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky, with lows bottoming out in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, May 16th, 2022 from 6 PM through Midnight.

A hot and breezy day is in store for the South Plains on Tuesday! Highs will peak in the mid 90s to lower 100s! Lubbock is forecast to peak with a high of 101° under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. This will result in a critical risk for fire weather conditions, with a Red Flag Warning in effect through 9 PM CDT. A storm or two could occur over eastern areas, but the majority of the South Plains will remain rain free. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny, with highs flirting with the triple-digits across most of the region. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the west-northwest around 12-18 MPH. A few clouds will be possible late over northern areas. Wednesday night through Thursday morning will be breezy and warm, as lows settle in the mid 50s to low 70s.

Thursday will be another dangerously HOT day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will soar into the mid 90s to lower 100s under a sunny sky. Patchy blowing dust and the concern for fire weather conditions will continue to exist, as winds gust near 40 MPH out of the west-southwest. Thursday night will be another warm one. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s by sunrise Friday.

Extended Forecast:

A strong cold front will race through the South Plains Friday evening. This will significantly cool us off this weekend, with high temperatures falling below average for a change! We won’t see any rainfall from this front, but some cooler air will be nice. We will gradually warm back close to average temperatures by early next week, with a small chance for rainfall on Monday. Stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 16th:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 102° (1996)

Average Low: 57°

Record Low: 37° (1945)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

