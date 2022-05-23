LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Severe storms and heavy rainfall. Low of 56°. Winds ESE 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe P.M. storms. High of 73°. Winds E→N 15-20 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Strong to severe storms are expected across most, if not all of the KLBK viewing area. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 60-80 MPH, hail up to lime sized (2.00″ in diameter), localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes are all possible! Timing will be from 4 PM through midnight, with storms increasing in coverage from west to east! Some locations will pick up over 2 inches of rainfall by midnight tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s to low 60s under a cloudy sky. Storms will continue for northern areas overnight into early Tuesday morning. Here, rainfall totals could exceed 4 inches for some.









Tuesday will bring us another round of heavy rainfall, and potentially severe weather. A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 60-80 MPH, hail up to lime sized (2.00″ in diameter), localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible once again! Timing will be from 4 PM through 9 PM CDT. Some areas will see an additional 1-2″ of rainfall! Highs will top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east early in the day, before shifting to the northeast later in the afternoon. Storms will eventually taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as lows settle in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Other than a few early morning showers on Wednesday, we will remain dry and cool! Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s under an increasingly sunny sky! Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chill for some, as lows cool into the low 40s to mid 50s.

Our warming trend kicks back in for Thursday! Highs will return to the mid 80s and mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around through Thursday night and Friday morning, as temperatures only drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our summer-like heat will return to the South Plains this weekend. Depending on just how much rainfall we see across the region earlier in the week, high temperatures could vary quite a bit from city to city. We will likely be back in the triple digits for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with heavy rainfall but a distant memory. Morning lows will also return to above average levels, only cooling into the 60s and 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 23rd:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Average High: 87°

Record High: 105° (2000)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

