LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 62°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds and severe storms late. High of 95°. Winds SW→SE 15-20 MPH.

After another record-breaking warm day, a warm night is expected across the South Plains! Lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s by sunrise on Tuesday. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday will start off sunny, windy, and warm! As we go throughout the day, we’ll see clouds begin to increase from south to north. A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. Strong to severe storms will begin to develop after 4 PM over central and western areas. Our primary threats will be those in the form of damaging winds and large hail. Wind gusts near 70 MPH and hail up to 2″ in diameter (lime sized) are expected, with some areal flooding also expected. Northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area will have the highest likelihood of seeing accumulating rainfall, with localized totals over 1″ likely. Storms will fall below severe limits around midnight, with all rain coming to an end by 2 AM. Lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible over western portions of the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts of 60-70 MPH, and hail up to 1.50″ in diameter (ping-pong ball sized) will be possible. Timing will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast, gusting as high as 40 MPH at times. Rainfall totals could exceed 0.25″-0.50″ for some, especially those that see the strongest storms. We will see rain come to an end overnight, with lows settling in the 60s to low 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be drier and warm across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. An isolated storm or two will remain possible, with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with the warmest temperatures occurring over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. Thursday night through Friday morning will remain mild, with low in the 50s to low 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 9th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 9th:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: *98° (2022)

Average Low: 54°

Record Low: 38° (1961)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay Weather Aware!

-Jacob.

